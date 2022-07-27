Bitcoin (BTC) charged above $22,000 on July 27 after the United States Federal Reserve enacted another major interest rate hike. Fed: “Appropriate” to keep hiking after July Data from Cointelegraph …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin spikes above $22.2K as Fed votes for 75-basis-point rate hike - July 27, 2022
- Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction for Today, July 27: BCH Loses at $135 - July 27, 2022
- Bitcoin Could Solve Zimbabwe’s Hyperinflation Problem – Instead, The Country Is Telling Impoverished Citizens To ‘Just Buy Gold’ - July 27, 2022