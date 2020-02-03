Bitcoin Spikes to October Highs as China Stocks Plunge on Reopen

Cryptocurrencies briefly jumped amid chaotic trading in Asia after China’s stock markets reopened to steep losses following an extended holiday shutdown. Bitcoin surged to $9,608, the highest since …
