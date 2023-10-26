An ETF could be a better investment vehicle for investors compared to currently offered products, such as trusts and futures, which hold over $21 billion in value, the fund said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Spot ETFs Could See Inflows of $14.4B in First Year, Galaxy Says - October 25, 2023
- BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Has, Since August, Appeared on DTCC Site That Belatedly Moved Markets This Week - October 25, 2023
- Bitcoin And Crypto Suddenly Braced For A Huge $48.3 Trillion Price Earthquake - October 25, 2023