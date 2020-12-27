Bitcoin sprints over $27,000 mark; rises over $2,500 in 2 days

Upward rally is expected to continue as Bitcoin has seen a speedy rise since it hit key psychological mark $20,000 for first time on December 16. Cryptocurrency surged to its all-time high of $27,666.
