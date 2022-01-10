Bitcoin’s six-day decline marked the cryptocurrency’s worst-ever starts to a year. As of writing, CoinDesk reports that BTC was exchanging around $42,100 USD which was up 2% from the past 24 hours.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Stabilizes After Six-Day Drop, Holds Slightly Above $40K USD - January 9, 2022
- Top cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin continues to bleed; Terra gains 6% - January 9, 2022
- Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin flat, Ethereum up - January 9, 2022