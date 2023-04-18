Bitcoin may pull back toward $27 000 if “the market continues to take out some of the 60 basis points or so of rate cuts still priced into year-end,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia Pty.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptoverse: Bitcoin miners escape the bear trap - April 18, 2023
- Bitcoin stalls near $30 000 after the token’s biggest drop in over a month - April 18, 2023
- Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin slips below $30k; Solana, BNB and Cardano fall up to 5% - April 17, 2023