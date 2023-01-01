The transition to the new year has not been particularly upsetting for cryptocurrencies, and for Bitcoin in particular. The king of digital currencies was down 0.2% at $16,551.22 in the past 24 hours, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Starts the New Year Off On the Wrong Foot - January 1, 2023
- What Will It Take for Bitcoin Mining Companies to Survive in 2023? - January 1, 2023
- Cryptocurrency Price Today: Global Market Cap Slides Amid Marginal Decrease In Bitcoin, Ethereum - January 1, 2023