There was red ink across the crypto market Monday morning in Asia as Bitcoin dipped below US$26,000. Ether also fell to near the US$16,000 mark.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin starts week below US$26,000; Ether dips after hack on Vitalik Buterin’s X account; more rate hike worries on Wall Street - September 10, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall As Investors Await Key Inflation Numbers: Analyst Says King Crypto To Rally Above $100K After 2024 Halving - September 10, 2023
- Bitcoin ETFs with a US$100bil promise put old funds in danger - September 10, 2023