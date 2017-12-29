The cryptocurrency mining startup NiceHash has replaced its CEO just weeks after a hacker stole $63 million worth of bitcoin from the company. Marko Kobal, the company’s ousted CEO, will sell his stake in NiceHash to an outside investor. Investor funds …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin startup NiceHash has a new CEO just weeks after hackers stole $63 million from the company - December 29, 2017
- What Bankers Said About Bitcoin in 2017 - December 29, 2017
- 2017 Review: What Bankers Think of Bitcoin - December 29, 2017