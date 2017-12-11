With a wave of institutional investors expected to enter the Bitcoin game in coming months, safely storing cryptocurrency is becoming a top priority. BitGo, a virtual wallet provider based in Palo Alto, Calif., said Monday it raised $42.5 million in …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Startup Predicts Cryptocurrency Market Will Grow As Much As $100 Billion in 2018 - December 11, 2017
- Bitcoin: Mainstream Baby! Whales hang onto their bitcoins — no big shorts yet - December 11, 2017
- Bitcoin futures soar amid frenzy over virtual currency - December 11, 2017