One of the most-anticipated bitcoin projects is planning a live network launch later this year. Revealed in an interview with CoinDesk, startup RSK aims to soon go live with technology that will bring smart contract functionality to bitcoin in the form of …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Paypal Co-Founder Says Bitcoin is Underestimated, Compares to Gold - November 6, 2017
- Bitcoin Startup RSK to Launch Smart Contracts Sidechain in 2017 - November 6, 2017
- Price of Success? Bitcoin Faces New Pressure in a Multi-Coin World - November 6, 2017