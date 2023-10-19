Bitcoin inched up but continued to trade below US$26,000 on Monday afternoon in Asia, while all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies traded mixed, as …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin stays below US$26,000 in mixed market, Binance’s BNB biggest loser in 24 hours – Yahoo Finance - October 19, 2023
- Tesla earnings: Bitcoin bags untouched as firm splashes out on AI - October 19, 2023
- Bitcoin could rise up to $45,000 in January, once a spot ETF is approved, this asset manager says - October 19, 2023