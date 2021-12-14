Virtual coins have struggled lately along with other speculative investments like meme stocks, in part as the Federal Reserve and central banks elsewhere scale back the tide of pandemic-era liquidity …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin steadies after retreating over 30% from November record - December 14, 2021
- Bitcoin price takes another hit, but have we reached the bottom? - December 14, 2021
- Bitcoin CME Futures Slip Into ‘Backwardation’ as Bearish Sentiment Grips Market - December 14, 2021