Cryptocurrencies steadied early in the Asia session on Wednesday after being whacked in American trading hours. Bitcoin fell 17% to as low as $8,088 in New York Tuesday, the biggest intraday drop …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Steadies After Tumbling to Nearly $8,000 in U.S. Session - September 24, 2019
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple’s XRP, And Litecoin In Shock Meltdown - September 24, 2019
- Day Trading Bitcoin: Why 95% of Traders Lose Money and Fail - September 24, 2019