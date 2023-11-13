Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were little changed Monday, holding firm at elevated levels near the peak of a recent rally. However, one technical indicator is flashing and could suggest prices …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Steadies Ahead of Macro Data. But There Is a Worrying Sign Prices Could Slip Back. - November 13, 2023
- News Explorer — GBTC Discount Continues to Shrink Amid Hopes for Bitcoin ETF Approval - November 13, 2023
- Bitcoin Millionaire Wallets Triple In 2023 As BTC Crosses $37K Price Level - November 13, 2023