Bitcoin was little changed Friday, holding steady at elevated levels after a recent rally as traders remain bullish. The real star of the show was the second-largest crypto after asset manager BlackRock filed for an Ether exchange-traded fund.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Steadies and Ether Surges. Where Prices Go Next. - November 10, 2023
- Bitcoin Fund Holdings Hit All-Time High as Spot ETF Excitement Entices Crypto Investors - November 10, 2023
- CME Vs. Binance: The Battle For Bitcoin Futures Supremacy - November 10, 2023