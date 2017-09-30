Bitcoin Steadies, Eyes Second Straight Weekly Gain

Bitcoin prices were roughly unchanged on Friday, as the digital currency continues its post-China-ban recovery. On the U.S.-based Bitfinex exchange, bitcoin fell to $4,180.1, down $8.6 or 0.21%. Bitcoin is about 20% below its recent peak of $4,969 with a …
