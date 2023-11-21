The Securities and Exchange Commission sued cryptocurrency exchange Kraken on Monday, the latest move in a U.S. regulatory crackdown on crypto. But it did little to shake the price of Bitcoin, which has rallied on hopes of a friendlier SEC.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Steady After SEC Sues Kraken. The Crypto Exchange Crackdown Continues. - November 21, 2023
- Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin breaches $31,000; Ethereum below $1,950; Bitcoin Cash, Polkadot shed 4% – Business Today - November 21, 2023
- Bullish CEO Tom Farley on the state of crypto, CoinDesk acquisition and bitcoin ETFs - November 21, 2023