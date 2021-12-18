Bitcoin Stocking Stuffers? Cash App Rolls Out BTC Gifting Feature for the Holidays

Holiday shoppers now have the option of gifting a little bit of Bitcoin (BTC) to their friends and family. Cash App has rolled out a new gifting feature for Bitcoin and stocks, according to an …
