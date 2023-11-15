The buy-everything wave that just swept across global markets has bypassed Bitcoin, which is down about 3% since a soft US inflation print rolled across trading screens and stirred a bout of wider …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin-Stocks Correlation Now Most Negative Since Covid’s Onset - November 15, 2023
- The secret life of Bitcoin: Navigating uncommon cryptocurrency connections - November 15, 2023
- Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency: what to expect in 2023 - November 15, 2023