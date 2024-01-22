Bitcoin experienced a notable 2.62% decrease in its value within a single day, coupled with a 4.38% loss over the past seven days and was trading at $40,668.51 on Monday morning. Kostenlose Bilder mit …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Forecast – Bitcoin Pulls Back Toward The Crucial $40,000 Level - January 22, 2024
- Should You Buy Bitcoin in 2024? Key Considerations For Bitcoin Wallet Holders - January 22, 2024
- Sudden Crypto ETF Crash Panic Sends Bitcoin To $40,000—Hitting The Price Of Ethereum, Solana And XRP - January 22, 2024