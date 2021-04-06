Moya reportedly said that the focus has shifted to institutional players with deep pockets, which could support Bitcoin’s next rally above 60,000 levels. “Consensus is, a break above $60,000 is not a …
Bitcoin Struggling To Break Past $60,000 Again But Analyst Says Run Up To $75,000 Is In Sight
