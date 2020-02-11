Bitcoin has suddenly soared back above $10,000 after a volatile few days that saw it breach the psychological barrier for the first time this year. The bitcoin price, which was earlier today seen …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Suddenly Pumps $400 To Above $10,000, Hitting A Fresh 2020 High - February 11, 2020
- Bitcoin ATM Provider Doubles Number Of Machines In 2-Month Span Using New Licensing Platform - February 11, 2020
- Bitcoin Hits $10,000, Again: Is It for Real This Time? - February 11, 2020