Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets are in turmoil along with traditional markets with many of the biggest digital tokens, including ethereum, ripple’s XRP, and litecoin, recording double digit …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Drops to $10,000 in Recent Downtrend - August 14, 2019
- Bitcoin Suddenly Under $10,000 As Ethereum, Litecoin, And Ripple’s XRP Dive—Here’s Why - August 14, 2019
- Bitcoin Drops to $10K in Worst Daily Loss in a Month - August 14, 2019