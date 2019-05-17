Bitcoin Suffers Biggest Intraday Price Drop for Over a Year

Bitcoin tanked by $1,702 early on Friday, the biggest intraday drop since January 2018. On the way back up, the hourly chart shows scope for re-test of former support-turned-resistance at $7,619. A …
