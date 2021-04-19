After a hype-filled week for cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin experienced a flash crash over the weekend, plunging nearly 14% in less than an hour, from about $59,000 to $51,000, on Saturday night before …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin suffers flash crash following week of crypto hype - April 18, 2021
- Bitcoin plummets as much as 15% just days after hitting record high - April 18, 2021
- Serious Crypto ‘Washout’ Warning As Massive $300 Billion Price Flash Crash Suddenly Tanks Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple’s XRP And Cardano - April 18, 2021