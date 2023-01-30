The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently down over 4.5% amid ongoing worries about inflation and the size of the next interest rate hike.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Suffers Largest Daily Plunge Since November to Sink Below $22.6K as Fed Meeting Looms - January 30, 2023
- Bitcoin Suisse Chairman Says EU Won’t Ban Crypto, But It May Seek to Contain It - January 30, 2023
- Competitor Sues Manager of the Largest Bitcoin Fund, Alleging Deceptive Practices - January 30, 2023