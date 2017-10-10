The digital currency had hit a high of $4,867 early on Monday, according to industry website CoinDesk, its highest since September 2. Bloomberg 3:08
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin suffers mystery flash crash - October 10, 2017
- $5,000 in Reach? Bitcoin Falls Back After Hitting 5-Week High - October 10, 2017
- bitFlyer rolls out Visa-powered Bitcoin prepaid card in Japan - October 10, 2017