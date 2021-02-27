Microsoft founder Gates said he believed people were becoming swept up in ‘mania’ following high-profile backing from the likes of Tesla boss Elon Musk, who is worth £126billion.
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin app Mode raises £6 million in oversubscribed placing - February 26, 2021
- Increasing stock market volatility drags Bitcoin and altcoin prices lower - February 26, 2021
- Bitcoin suffers worst week in a year as Bill Gates warns investors not to dabble with it unless they are super-rich - February 26, 2021