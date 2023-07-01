Don’t expect another hype-driven market cycle, says Dr. Dirk Klee. Regulatory rail guards and the end of cheap money will make the next bitcoin bull run different.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Suisse CEO: The Next Bull Market Is Coming, And We Will Be Ready - July 1, 2023
- Bitcoin briefly falls after SEC reportedly calls ETF filings inadequate, but posts a winning month - June 30, 2023
- Bitcoin drops after SEC reportedly says spot ETF applications from major firms are ‘inadequate’ - June 30, 2023