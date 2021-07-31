Bitcoin ‘supercycle’ sets up Q4 BTC price top as illiquid supply hits all-time high
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2021-07-31
Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a comeback which should lead it to repeat classic bull run years 2013 and 2017, analysts are arguing. As $42,400 local highs appeared on July 31, narratives around the …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)