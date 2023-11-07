Data from Glassnode suggests that Bitcoin (BTC) is in an accumulation pattern with its available supply reaching a new historical low. According to the report, Bitcoin’s illiquid supply and long-term holders cohort rise. As Bitcoin’s supply tightens …
