The increase in Bitcoin’s value over the last few years has made several prominent white nationalists rich, according to a Southern Poverty Law Center study.The legal nonprofit identified over 600 far …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Get ready for even more bitcoin and other exotic ETFs in 2022 - December 10, 2021
- Bitcoin surge a boon for white nationalists: study - December 10, 2021
- Amid bitcoin bear market, these are the 5 best performing cryptocurrencies over the past week - December 10, 2021