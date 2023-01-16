Nearly $500 million in shorts, or bets against higher prices, were liquidated since Friday to mark the highest such levels since October 2022, data from Coinalyze shows. Shorts liquidations were at …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally Over 20% on The Week as Crypto Market Reclaims $1T - January 16, 2023
- Bitcoin surge causes over $500m in liquidations, highest in three months - January 16, 2023
- Bitcoin price surges 24% as crypto retakes $1tn market cap - January 16, 2023