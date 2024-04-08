Bitcoin’s rally is likely influenced by persistent inflation, student debt forgiveness policies, and global trade restrictions. Bitcoin’s ( BTC) increase of 7.6% between April 6 and April 8, reached …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin surge to $72K driven by macro factors, not just spot BTC ETF inflows - April 8, 2024
- Is BitVM the Holy Grail of Bitcoin? It’s Complicated, Developers Say - April 8, 2024
- Letters, Instagram, Bitcoin: Unusual ways to find houses - April 8, 2024