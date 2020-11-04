Bitcoin Surges 3.5% On US Election Day As Fears Of Uncertainty Persist

Bitcoin showed resilience on U.S. Election Day, gaining 3.35% over a 24-hour trading period late Tuesday. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency traded well above the $13,500 mark as early results …
