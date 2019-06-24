Bitcoin surged to a near 16-month high above $11,000 Monday, overshadowing showings across stock, foreign exchange and commodity markets, with investors looking ahead to the week’s G20 summit. …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin surges above $11,000 thanks to Facebook’s currency plans - June 24, 2019
- Bitcoin Topping $11,000 Propels Crypto-Linked Stocks Higher - June 24, 2019
- UPDATE 1-Bitcoin tests 15-month highs after 10% weekend jump - June 24, 2019