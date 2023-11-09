Investors pushed bitcoin to its highest price since May 2022 as they become more optimistic about mainstream acceptance of the world’s largest cryptocurrency.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin surges above $37,000, hitting highest mark in 18 months - November 9, 2023
- Ether tops $2,000 for the first time since April, bitcoin climbs to an 18-month high - November 9, 2023
- Bitcoin approaches $38,000 and Ethereum crosses $2,000 as ETF fever continues to buoy the crypto market - November 9, 2023