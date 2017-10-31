CME Group Inc., the world’s biggest exchange operator, plans to introduce bitcoin futures by the end of the year, a development that could help professional traders and investors get more seriously involved in the cryptocurrency. The Chicago-based firm …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Surges After World’s Biggest Exchange Announces Plans for Futures - October 31, 2017
- Bitcoin surges to record after CME announces launch of futures for digital currency - October 31, 2017
- The biggest exchange group in the world is unexpectedly gatecrashing the bitcoin business - October 31, 2017