Bitcoin has surged nearly 15 percent since Monday amid speculation that BlackRock’s proposed exchange-traded fund (ETF) for bitcoin could be nearing regulatory approval. The often-volatile cryptocurrency jumped to just shy of $35,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin surges amid speculation about BlackRock ETF approval - October 25, 2023
- Bitcoin Spot ETFs Could See Inflows of $14.4B in First Year, Galaxy Says - October 25, 2023
- BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Has, Since August, Appeared on DTCC Site That Belatedly Moved Markets This Week - October 25, 2023