Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies surged Thursday to the highest levels since last month’s landmark U.S. approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds. Token prices have been propelled past key …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Surges as the Crypto Crosses a Key Level. Here Is How High Prices Could Go. - February 8, 2024
- Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Declares Bitcoin as ‘Parachute’ amidst Bank Woes - February 8, 2024
- Bitcoin Miners Are Sucking Up More than 2 Percent of Nation’s Electricity - February 8, 2024