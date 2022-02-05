You can unsubscribe at any time. More info The bill will allow tax relief on small crypto payments and ease the use of bitcoin and ethereum as a means of day to day transactions. The “Virtual Currency …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin surges by 10%: US crypto-bill to ‘unleash innovation’ – expert makes $100K claim - February 5, 2022
- Is Bitcoin technically a religion? A scholar investigates - February 5, 2022
- ‘Early days of the Gold Rush are over’ for bitcoin but it still has portfolio value, Betterment says - February 5, 2022