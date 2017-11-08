Bitcoin surged to a record high on bets a major test to the biggest digital currency has been called off. Bitcoin jumped as much as 11 percent to $7,882 after the main architects behind an upgrade to its underlying technology known as Segwit2x, which would …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin: In, Stocks: Out, Close to One-Third of Millennials Say - November 8, 2017
- Bitcoin Surges on Hopes That Upcoming Fork May Be Avoided - November 8, 2017
- Bitcoin Price Goes Bananas as Currency Avoids Split - November 8, 2017