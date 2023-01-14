Bitcoin hasn’t been priced this high since early November, according to data from CoinGecko, before the spectacular collapse of FTX. The broader crypto market is also showing signs of life as the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Surges Past $20K, Erasing Post-FTX Losses - January 13, 2023
- Fear And Greed: Why The Huge Bitcoin And Crypto Price Pump Could Be Just Getting Started - January 13, 2023
- Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Finishes Best Week Since March; Solana’s Bonk Barks - January 13, 2023