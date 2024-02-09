Bitcoin’s rally continues, reaching $46,166, with smaller tokens also seeing gains. The launch of US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and the conversion of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an ETF …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Storms Toward 2-Year High - February 9, 2024
- Bitcoin surges past $46,000, close to month-highs on ETF inflows, plans for halving - February 9, 2024
- Bitcoin Tops $47K as Spot Bitcoin ETFs Book One of Their Best Days - February 9, 2024