$2.23 trillion. That’s how much Forbes estimates the total cryptocurrency market is worth. The value of the market has grown nearly 7% in the last 24 hours. The uptick in bitcoin and ether is …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Surges To $57,000 High As Crypto Rally Builds Momentum - February 27, 2024
- Bitcoin scorches past $57,000 as big buyers flock in - February 27, 2024
- Bitcoin Rally Above $56.6K Ignites L2 and BRC-20 Bullish Outlook - February 27, 2024