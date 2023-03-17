Bitcoin, the largest token, rose as much as 4.9% and was trading at about $25,610 as of 10:45 a.m. in Singapore on Friday. Second-ranked Ether added roughly 3%, while smaller tokens like Solana and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin surges to highest price in 9 months - March 17, 2023
- Bitcoin Outflow Increases: 2 Experts Weigh In On Recent Changes, Is The Data ‘Insignificant?’ - March 17, 2023
- Why Buying Bitcoin on the Weekends Is a Costly Idea Now - March 17, 2023