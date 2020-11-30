Bitcoin surges to record above $19,800, topping 2017 high

Bitcoin set a new record high on Monday after the volatile cryptocurrency snapped back sharply over the weekend to recover from a sell-off around Thanksgiving. The price of Bitcoin broke above $19,000 …
