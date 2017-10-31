Bitcoin surges to record after CME announces launch of futures for digital currency

CME announced Tuesday it plans to launch bitcoin futures in the fourth quarter of the year, pending regulatory review. Bitcoin has surged more than six times in price this year and rose to a record high above $6,330 Tuesday morning after the CME …
