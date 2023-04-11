The Bitcoin network has recorded over 1.05 million Ordinals inscriptions within the first three months since launch. Bitcoin Ordinals, launched Jan. 21, is a protocol that enables digital assets to be …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin surpasses 1 mln Ordinals inscriptions - April 10, 2023
- Crypto-pegged stocks surging as bitcoin hits 10-month high - April 10, 2023
- Bitcoin Faces Low Risk of ‘Liquidations-Induced’ Price Volatility After 2023 Rally - April 10, 2023